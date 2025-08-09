XTX Topco Ltd Invests $418,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

