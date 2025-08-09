XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CR opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

