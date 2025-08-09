XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $187.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

View Our Latest Report on MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

