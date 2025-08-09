XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 265,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 199,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $345.73 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.63 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of -1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $490,042.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,513,014.92. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,365,400. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,969. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.