XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 307.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 83.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8,472.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

