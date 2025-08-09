XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Hovde Group upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.2%

FFIN stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

