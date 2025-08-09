XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,763 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

