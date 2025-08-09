XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 549.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,279 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sasol were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 24.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 22.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SSL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Sasol Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

