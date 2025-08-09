XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.