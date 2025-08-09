XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,559 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,745,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,378,000 after acquiring an additional 482,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

