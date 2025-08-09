XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,314 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $18,493,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 402.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 849,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 680,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,307,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,587 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.06 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.