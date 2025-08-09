XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,184 Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CareDx were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $385,880.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,238.20. This represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,097 shares of company stock worth $1,955,113. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of CDNA opened at $11.97 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

