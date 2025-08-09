XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,794 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

