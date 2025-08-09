XTX Topco Ltd Takes $422,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,443,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,924,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $103.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

