XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in ARKO during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ARKO by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.04 million, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.74. ARKO Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

ARKO ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts forecast that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARKO in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

About ARKO



Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.



