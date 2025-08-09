XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $100.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
