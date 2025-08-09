XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 434,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harmonic by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.9%

Harmonic stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.