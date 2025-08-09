XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.