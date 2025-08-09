XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 227,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,292.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the sale, the director owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 616,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,313,612.60. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,654 shares of company stock worth $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

