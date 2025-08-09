XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 97.7% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 6.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of PINS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85. Following the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,311.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943 over the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

