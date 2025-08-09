XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

