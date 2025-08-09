Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Equifax

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Equifax Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.90 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

