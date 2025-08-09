Zacks Research Estimates F.N.B.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,531,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,383 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

