Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of FCX FY2025 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5%

FCX opened at $41.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.