Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of KNSL FY2025 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.55. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.94 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.44.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $437.97 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.82 and its 200-day moving average is $462.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

