Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $317.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $263.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.