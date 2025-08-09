Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,765 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vital Farms by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 415,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 297,684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $10,043,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vital Farms by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 239,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,872,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,219,303.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,630. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $45.48 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

