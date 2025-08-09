Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,627 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.25 and a beta of 1.85. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 92,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,583,880.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 923,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,856,958.59. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,380 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $420,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,834.80. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,873 shares of company stock valued at $22,728,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.