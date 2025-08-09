Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 66,538 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in RealReal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RealReal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $723.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.48.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

