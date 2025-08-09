Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1,091.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,113.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 49,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $565,807.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,877,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,345,414.27. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.