Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,178 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,758,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 80,918 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 227,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -290.91%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

