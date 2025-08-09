Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,090 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 238,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.