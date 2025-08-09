Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,320,000 after acquiring an additional 194,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
ALKT stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology
Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology
In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.