Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 355.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE ONON opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

