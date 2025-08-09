Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $894.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.90%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

