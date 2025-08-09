Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $275,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 889.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MXL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69. MaxLinear, Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

