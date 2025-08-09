Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $280,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 128.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 41.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTX

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,705,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,956,371.08. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,731,903. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,102,224 shares of company stock valued at $54,139,429 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.