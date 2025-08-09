Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $284,000 Stock Position in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liquidia Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 376,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,240. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $289,198.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,636.80. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock worth $1,469,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

