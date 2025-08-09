Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 647,921 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,771,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 120,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

