Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $363,000 Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,031.21. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

