Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $373,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 263,267 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $13.94 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,647.04. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,439. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,535. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.