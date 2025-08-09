Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $273,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 13.0% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,079 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $223,413.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 435,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,755,268.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,156 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $390,571.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 711,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,293.05. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094,418 shares of company stock valued at $268,580,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

KVYO stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

