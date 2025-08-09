Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 182.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,833,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $12.57 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

