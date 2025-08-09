Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after buying an additional 695,263 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,963,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,153,000 after acquiring an additional 327,498 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

