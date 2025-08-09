Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 756,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,593 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,460.04. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

