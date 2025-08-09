Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 710.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 375,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $1,732,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 14,747,874 shares in the company, valued at $159,719,475.42. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,629,786 shares of company stock worth $28,221,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONO

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.