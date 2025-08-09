Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,059 Shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CTS were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CTS by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 7,434.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CTS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

