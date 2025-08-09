Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,432 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 10.1%

NYSE MODG opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

