Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.14 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $729.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $168,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,470.73. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $124,546.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,225.01. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,401. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

