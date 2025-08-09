Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,803.90. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

